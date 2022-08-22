aha, in collaboration with Oak Entertainment, launches the first look of ‘Dance Ikon’

Hyderabad: Determined to keep its audience entertained and to provide a platform for budding talent to grow aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT Platform is all set to launch the dance show titled ‘Dance Ikon’. After the super success of the Telugu Indian Idol, aha is all set to showcase talented dancers across India and present them with a golden chance to be part of the show. The ace anchor and producer Ohmkar will be hosting the show on aha, and the show will hit the screens very soon. aha, launched the show's first look on 20th August 2022.

The show's host and producer, Ohmkar, said, "I'm pleased to be associated with No.1 Telugu OTT, aha. I was excited about my debut when I was offered this opportunity, which was an absolute delight. I have designed many dance shows previously; however, this dance show will be unique and confident that it will be an iconic show. Therefore, we have titled the show 'Dance Ikon'. We have designed it so that this show will turn the lives of the choreographers and the participants. The winner's choreographer would get to choreograph a song for the Tollywood's top hero, and that would be something we would announce at the finale.”