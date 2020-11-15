After Telugu Anchor Suma, Anasuya Guest Entry On Bigg Boss, Check Remuneration

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is doing well and the makers of the show are trying their best to enthral audience by introducing some interesting elements. For the Dasara episode, Akkineni Nagarjuna's daughter-in-law Samantha hosted the show. Not only the fans of Akkineni's but also others loved the show. In the maha episode, we have seen Akhil Akkineni, Payal Rajput, Kartikeya and other stars.

Samantha impressed all and sundry with her infectious energy. After that, popular host, Suma also graced the show and needless to say about that episode. The conversation between Nagarjuna and Suma generated much fun. Everyone thought that Suma will step into the house as a wild card contestant but her entry in the house was just for one day.

Now for Diwali episode, fans are expecting something more from the makers of the show. The buzz on social media is that super gorgeous anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj is going to come for the Sunday's episode. According to some reports, Anasuya is expected to make a cameo. However, there is no official confirmation as makers want to keep this as Diwali surprise. Now coming to her remuneration, Anasuya is being given a decent amount to come as a guest on a Weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in today's episode.

Anasuya Bharadwaj is one of the most talented anchors on the small screen. The gorgeous diva has proved herself as an actor as well. She acted in various films and won the hearts of the Telugu audience. Everyone sang praises for her 'Rangamattha' role in Sukumar's 'Rangasthalam'. On the professional front, Anasuya will be seen in a couple of films like Acharya, Pushpa and Ranga Marthanda.