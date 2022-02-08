After Srivalli in Pushpa, Meet Kalaavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s action and family entertainer Sarkaru Vaari Paata being helmed by the very talented director Parasuram is nearing completion. As announced recently by the makers, the film’s first single will be out on February 14th, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

They have today unveiled title of the song as Kalaavati which actually is Keerthy Suresh’s character name in the movie. This is going to be the melody song of the year. So, come fall in love with this magical number rendered by S Thaman.

Parasuram is presenting Mahesh Babu in never seen before stylish avatar. Keerthy Suresh is playing Mahesh Babu’s love interest in the film which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus banners.

R Madhi handles the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash takes care of art department.

Sarkaaru Vaari Paata is coming as Summer attraction on May 12th.