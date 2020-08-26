We got the news that Samantha Akkineni will be seen in a negative role in Family Man Season 2. Directors Raj & DK, Samantha herself confirmed this.

How her role has been conceived? What will be the impact of her character on the spy with a family's life? We have to wait for the season 2 to stream and find out.

Right now, we heard another interesting update about Tamanna too joining the "dark side", that is, she will also be playing the role of a villain but in Vijay's film.

AR Murugadoss wrote Thuppaki 2 script after Darbar release and he wants to give a blockbuster with this sequel to cult action drama, Thuppakki. Vijay's career graph changed with the film.

In the sequel to change the things, AR Murugadoss wanted to go for a "Villi" like in his Sarkar but more deadly and ambitious. So, sources say that he went for a face that looks innocent but has capacity to pull off unfathomable crimes.

He started talks with Tamanna and the beauty is ready to take the opportunity, to show off her acting skills in a never seen manner, say sources. Official update regarding this news will arrive once the shoot of the film, kick starts. The team are waiting for Tamil Nadu Government's permission to begin the shoot.