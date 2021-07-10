After Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Pankit Thakker Wants To Enter Bigg Boss 15 With His Wife

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik entered Bigg Boss 14 in hopes to save their marriage. The couple was facing some issues and were planning for a divorce, but after participating in the show, they started spending more time with each other and even the bond between them became better. The Salman Khan hosted reality show helped them make things better for them. Now another TV star wants to enter the show with the same hopes.

Pankit Thakker who played the character of Dr Atul in the popular TV show Dill Mill Gaye has expressed his desire to enter the show along with his wife Prachi. The duo has been living separately since 2015 and in hopes of making things better between them, the actor wants to enter the show. He wishes that even their relationship turns around as it did for Rubina and Abhinav.

I saw Rubina and Abhinav work on their marriage in Bigg Boss 14 and how after exiting the house, things between them became better. Even I want to give a chance to my marriage and hope that I can save it too. Wishing that Prachi will be willing to participate in BB15 as well, shared Pankit.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Hindi 15: Priya Banerjee To Be Part of The Show?

The two married in 2000 but started living separately in 2015. They wanted to file a divorce but waited for the pandemic to end. The couple decided to give each other some space. There are no hard feelings between them. If and when they file for the divorce, everything will end on a positive note without any issues and baggage.

They have one son who they will raise together but Pankit shared that even if their son lives with Prachi, he will be happy with it. The bottom line is that he should be comfortable. Pankit said that his mother died when he was very young, so he knows what’s it like to grow up without a mother’s love.