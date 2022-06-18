After RM and J-Hope Jungkook Gets His Friendship Tattoo

BTS has announced their hiatus on the 9th anniversary BTSFESTA dinner. BTS ARMY almost heat broke after their announcement. They said they will work on their solo projects rather than as a group to know their direction and voice.

In the same dinner fest, they said that they are planning to get a friendship tattoo. Starting with the leader RM the team has started to get the tattoos, recently J-Hope took to Instagram to post his tattoo picture. Today Jungkook has posted his friendship tattoo which is number 7.

Jungkook already has many tattoos on his body, and now he got his friendship tattoo on his neck.

