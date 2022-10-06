Right after comedian Raju Srivastava's untimely demise, another stand-up comic, Parag Kansara, has passed away at the age of 51 after he suffered a heart attack. The news was shared by comedian Sunil Pal on his social media handle. He took to his Instagram to share a video of himself announcing Parag's death.

Pal mentioned that Parag died of a sudden heart attack. "Our fellow Laughter Challenge contestant Kansara ji is no more with us. We used to laugh a lot with Kansara and now he is no longer with us," he said. He went on to say, "A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us. What is this? Has the comic world caught the evil eye? One by one, the pillars of comedy are drifting away from us."

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21 after battling for his life in the ICU for more than a month. The 58-year-old standup comic was admitted at AIIMS, Delhi, on August 10 after he had collapsed while working out on the treadmill at a gym. He had then undergone an angioplasty but since then, he had been on the ventilator until the time of his demise. Courtesy: FPJ

Also Read: RIP Legend Trends After Comedian Raju Srivastav Death