HYDERABAD: It appears, no one is free from the global pandemic of coronavirus these days. The list of celebrities from politics and films getting infected with COVID-19 in the last few days only goes to prove this. Union Home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, ‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan and ace Tollywood director SS Rajamouli are just some of those prominent personalities who were diagnosed with the dreaded virus and have either recovered or on the road to recovery.

The latest to join this coronavirus hit list is Tollywood director Teja. The mercurial lensman-turned-director, known for his super-hit films like ‘Chitram’, ‘Jayam’ and ‘Nuvvu Nenu’ has tested positive for COVID-19.

This piece of news came as a huge shock to his family members, friends and family members. Currently, he is in home isolation and getting required treatment as per the advice of doctors. According to sources, Teja has recently visited Mumbai in connection with a web series that is in the works. It is suspected that he might have got infected with the dreaded disease over there as Mumbai continues to be one of the most affected cities in the country.

Wishes of speedy recovery have been pouring in for the director.