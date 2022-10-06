After Raavan in Adipurush, Saif Ali Khan Wants to Play Karna in Mahabharata

The much-anticipated movie Adhipurush Teaser is out. The 2D teaser for Adipursuh drew a mixed reception, but the 3D version has gotten an excellent response. In addition to Prabhas as Ram, Saif plays Raavan, Kriti Sanon will play Janaki, and Sunny Singh will play Laxman in the Adhipurush movie. Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Rajesh Mohanan produced the film. Adhipurush is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023.

Ever since the teaser was released Saif Ali Khan has been the target of criticism. He is being mocked for his portrayal of Ravana in Om Raut's movie. Netizens have compared Saif Ali Khan's looks to that of the Mughals. In the midst of trolling, Saif has said he likes to play a role in the Mahabharata.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Saif Ali Khan discussed his ideal film role. "That is not how I think. I just considered what i offered. I don't have a favourite subject. I don't believe such thinking is productive. But what I'd like to do is act in a Mahabharata film, similar to Lord of the Rings. We've been talking about it with Ajay Devgn since Kachche Dhaage—it's an ideal subject for our generation. If feasible, we'll bring the Bombay film industry to the South. Karana appeals to me more; there are many interesting personalities," he stated.