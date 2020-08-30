After Prabhas, Can We Have Jr NTR As Pan-Indian Star!

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the busiest stars in Tollywood. Post Baahubali franchise, he has become the heartthrob of the nation.

Now, Prabhas is a pan Indian star, and all thanks to Rajamoul’s Baahubali.Two years back, Jakkanna announced his next project ‘RRR’. Expectations are riding high over this film, the top reason is that it brings two leading actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan together. The film is going to be released in multiple languages.

Will Jr NTR get fame like Prabhas after the release of ‘RRR’ is the most sought after question among the filmy circles. After this question, my dear readers, you might come up with another question, what is the fate of Ram Charan after RRR? Ram Charan has already earned a good number of fans from Bollywood with the movie, Zanjeer.

Jr NTR and Ram Charan will essay the characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju respectively in the film RRR. We don’t know which role will leave a huge impact on the audiences. Fans are betting on social media that Jr NTR might get more screen space than Ram Charan. It is too early to talk about all these things because the film is yet to complete the shoot. It is likely to release sometime in 2021. We would like to see Jr NTR earn a huge fan following from Bollywood as well.

At the end of the day, the stars are showcasing our regional director's talent. It is a moment of appreciation for the stars than showing differences among our actors.

‘RRR’ is being produced by Danaya under DVV Entertainment. Danayya pinned huge hopes on ‘RRR’. There’s no doubt, RRR will surely reap double profits at the box office. The only thing to wait and see is whether it can surpass Baahubali collections or not. ‘RRR’ also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, Olivia Morris and others will appear in prominent roles. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post as we will post the latest updates about ‘RRR’.