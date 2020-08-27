Rumours about possible casting of actors in the most talked about films are quite common. You see many of them ending up being speculations at best.

In which category, will this end up, we have to wait and see. According to the sources, after Nayantara demanded almost Rs. 11 crores to be part of Andhadhun remake, the producers have gone to Shriya Saran, with the script.

The actress liked the Telugu version script and has been waiting for an opportunity like this from long time. So, she agreed to be part of the film, say reports.

Firstly, the team wanted Tabu, Anushka and other big actresses to play the character but most of them demanded big amounts as remuneration, say reports. As the team finally found Shriya Saran to come on-board, they have started planning shooting schedules.

From December, once Nithiin finishes his work on Rang De, this movie shoot will start and finish in one or two long schedules, say reports. Andhadhun film became a surprise hit with audiences and critics, alike. The lead actor of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana won National Award for his performance too.

Tabu played the role that Shriya was offered in the original and won hearts of fans with her portrayal as a pure evil person. Merlapaka Gandhi will direct the Telugu remake and the original was directed by Sriram Raghavan.