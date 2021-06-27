After Make it Right, BTS And Ed Sheeran To Collab Again

BTS and Ed Sheeran’s collab is in the works. The band’s company, Big Hit Music confirmed the news as well. After Make it Right, this will be the second track that this duo will work on. Once again Ed has written a song for BTS.

During his interview with the American radio show Most Requested Live, Sheeran said that “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve just written a song for their new record. And they’re like super, super cool guys as well.” The Perfect singer was there to promote his new song “Bad Habits” that released on June 26.

A couple of hours after the interview, Big Hit Music confirmed to the Korean news channel that BTS and Ed Sheeran Collab is indeed in the works. The singer has written another song for the band. The company did not share many details about the song or when it will be out.

BTS will be releasing a new CD single for their song Butter. The CD is set to release on July 9, which is ARMY’s Birthday (the day the fandom was named). There will be two versions of the CD, “Peaches” and “Cream.” The CD will include their smash hit single, ‘Butter’ and its instrumental version and also, a brand new track.

A statement released on Weverse read, “In addition to the digital single 'Butter' that was saturated by an outpouring of love from fans everywhere, the CD will include a new track that will make your heartbeat to the rhythm of BTS’s positive energy.”

ARMYs are speculating that the Ed Sheeran collaboration could be the new song on Butter CD. As rumours are that BTS will be coming back with a new album followed by the CD’s release, the collab song may come out with it.

Ed Sheeran and BTS previously collaborated on the song ‘Make it Right’ which was released in 2019’s album Map of the Soul: Persona.