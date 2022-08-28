After Lee Do Hyon Hack Threat to These K Pop Icons Instagram Account

Instagram hacking is one of the most common things these days, right? Most of the hackers hack the social media accounts of celebs and common people and blackmail them. Most celebs face Instagram hacking issues.

Recently the South Korean actor, Lim Dong-Hyun, better known by his stage name Lee Do-Hyun's Instagram account was hacked.

Lee Do Hyun’s agency Yuehua Entertainment announced that the actor’s social media account has been hacked.

Numerous strange photos and posts in foreign languages were uploaded on his Instagram account. Keeping it in mind the actor also released a statement from his agency’s official Instagram account and said not to believe in anything that was posted on his Instagram. He said that his friends and fans should be careful with all the messages they receive from the account.

However, after two days the agency tried to revive the account back to Lee Do Hyun.

But according to sources, it is said that the hacker threatened all the Korean celebrities and said his next target will be BLACKPINK Lisa, BLACKPINK Jennie and Won Young.

Fans requested the officials of Instagram to take proper action against the hacker and his activities.

