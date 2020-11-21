After K Dramas, Crash Landing on You Actress Son Ye Jin Eyes Hollywood

‘Crash Landing on You’ fame actress, Son Ye Jin is all set to make her Hollywood debut. She will be starring opposite ‘Avatar’ actor Sam Worthington in Andrew Niccol’s directorial venture, “Cross.”

Ye-Jin earlier revealed that she did not really have any aspiration for trying out something like this as she is busy with her Korean projects. She was afraid as such a project would require speaking in a foreign language. But she decided that an opportunity like this is probably not going to come again. She is ready to take on a challenge and said she will happily work hard at it. Ye-Jin’s agency MSTeam Entertainment confirmed that the actress is feeling positive about this project.

Son Ye Jin is a 38-year old South Korean actress. She is famous for her work in films like ‘Lovers' Concerto and The Classic. She also starred in hit K-dramas like ‘Crash Landing on You,’ ‘Secret Garden’ and Personal Taste.