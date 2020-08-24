The most important question for any film Industry professional now is, "when will shoots start?" Whenever they start, they promise a steady flow of income, even if it turns out be lower than their standards. It is better than nothing.

But producers have to bear all financial hardships, if they start shooting, hence they are holding back, even though central government and Telugu state governments have given them permissions.

Right now, they are waiting for stars to give their go ahead to start shoots at the studios. They have to figure out a way to not crowd up and also see that who among them gets priority spaces and at what hours. Governments have advised them against starting operations in a cluster.

Senior star heroes like Nagarjuna, Balakrishna have decided to start shoots of their films from October, earliest. Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are figuring out ways to complete shoot in under 70-75 days, say sources.

Nagarjuna will join Wild Dog International schedule in October or November, whenever Bigg Boss Season 4 ends. At the same time, during October, he might join Praveen Sattaru's film shoot as they plan indoor shoots.

Akhil Akkineni might finish his pending works for Most Eligible Bachelor during September and his next with Surender Reddy, could start regular shoot from November. Naga Chaitanya might do the same by completing Love Story shoot in September and start his next with Vikram Kumar from October.

Acharya film shoot could start from October with only indoor scenes and outdoor schedules of the film are going to start in January, if the situation comes under control. Venkatesh wants to finish Naarappa shoot in October and give the production a shot at theatrical or OTT release, rather than not shooting at all, which will increase financial issues for the film.

Other heroes also have plans to start shoots from October, if September gets overcrowded at studios with multiple films. from second half. Some are aiming for lucrative OTT deals with their pending films and some hope for restricted theatrical release as theatres might open by the time. For more regular updates, keep watching this space.