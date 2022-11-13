Tollywood super star and actor Allu Arjun was recently in the news for his helping hand and offering financial assistance to a student from Kerala in response to a district collector's tweet seeking his help. Now the latest news is that the Bunny as he is popularly known had extended monetary help to one of his personal staff and helped build his house. Reports in Sakshi state that the Icon Star had given Rs 15 Lakhs to his driver Mahipal after getting to know that he was building a house for himself.

Mahipal was working as Allu Arjun’s personal driver for the past ten years. Mahipal was said to be building his own house in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad. After getting to know about this Allu Arjun immediately extended help of Rs 15 lakhs to Mahipal and his family members. The family members were happy that the reel star was a real star and the news of his helping the driver had gone viral on social media.

Earlier Allu Arjun is said to have come forward and is funding the education of a poor student from the Alleppey district in Kerala. The student's father had passed away during the COVID phase and being a meritorious student, the Collector Krishna Teja came forward to support her. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, the officer contacted Allu Arjun seeking help and he readily agreed to help her.

He is said to have called Allu Arjun and sought his help to pay for one year of the student's nursing course fees. Allu Arjun after getting to know about her situation promised to pay for all four years of her nursing education, including the hostel fees. This was shared by the Collector in a tweet and the news had come to light. Fans in Kerala were lauding the actor for his Good Samaritan work and for helping the student. It is known that Allu Arjun has a huge fan following in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and his family are currently in South Africa attending the wedding of a close friend. His wife Allu Sneha shared pictures of the couple holidaying in South Africa and with the newly married couple. Allu Arjun will return to Hyderabad shortly and resume shooting for Pushpa 2. Fans are eagerly waiting for an update about the movie.

