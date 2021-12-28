After Bunny, Sukumar Teams Up With Top Tollywood Actors

Director Sukumar is riding high on the success of his last outing ‘Pushpa The-Rise’. The film is faring well at the box office. So far, Pushpa has managed to earn Rs 230 cr at the worldwide box office.

Sukumar revealed in a recent interview, “I have a film with Ram Charan, but it’s not locked yet. I am also doing a film with Vijay Deverakonda. So right now, it’s Pushpa 2, and that might be followed by Vijay Deverakonda film and then Ram Charan,” says Sukumar. The Ram Charan film will mark their reunion after the humongous success of Rangasthalam.”

Sukumar is said to be working on a new script for Pushpa-The Roar. The crew is all set to kick start the shoot by the middle of February. They are aiming to release Pushpa 2 during Dasara or Christmas of 2022.

