After Ariyana, RGV in Bold Avatar With Ashu Reddy

Ashu Reddy is one of the most popular faces on the small screen. She is an avid user of social media and never steps back to share what is going on in her life. She enjoys an incredible fan following in the two Telugu states. After Ariyana, Ashu Reddy took the interview of Ram Gopal Varma. No promo related to the interview has been out. Ariyana's bold interview with Ram Gopal Varma went viral.

Now, Ashu Reddy took to her Instagram and shared a pic in which one could see RGV taking the picture of Ashu Reddy. Ashu shared the pic with a caption, "Nooo means Nooo!!" Here is the post made by Ashu Reddy.

Ram Gopal Varma also shared the pic and said that "No, that’s not me on the left and, that’s not @AshuReddi in the right, and we did not do an interview called #AshuBoldRgv in the lines of #AriyanaBoldRgv and this I swear on all GODS, BUT NOT GODESSES." Here is the tweet made by RGV.