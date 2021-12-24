The African sibling duo Kili Paul and his sister Neema are breaking the internet and winning the hearts of Indians with their TikTok videos where they are seen grooving to the Bollywood numbers.

Dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, TikTok creator Kili Paul is herder from East Africa and he has become popular with his videos where he and his sister are seen lip-syncing to Bollywood songs. With over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, Kili Paul’s videos are going viral across social media sites. As they say, language now has transcended all barriers thanks to the Internet, with people consuming content from different languages, regions, and countries.

“We not done with this sound yet,” the TikTok dancing sensation wrote online sharing their second video of them singing along the soulful tunes sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaurvideo. Singer Jubin Nautiyal shared it on his stories praising them, while actor Kiara Advani retweeted the video on Twitter.

The duo’s cute expressions, dancing in their traditional African outfits in the natural surroundings has garnered them a huge fan following in India and has received many song requests.

In his latest video, Kili Paul is seen doing the Naatu Naatu song from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. He actually manages to pull off the tough steps and goes on to do his own dance moves at the end of the video grinning sheepishly. The video got 91,608 likes so far. Indian audiences are just loving the way he danced and are praising the boy.

We hope director SS Rajamouli manages to see the video amidst his busy promotion tours of his Pan India film RRR.

Incidentally, this is not his first Telugu song Kili danced to. On December 11th he and sister Neema grooved to a song called Mami by a Dallas-based Telugu singer/musician named Vamsi Kalakuntla.

