Advance Booking For Akshay Kumar’s 'Bellbottom' Opens In Style!

Akshay Kumar took to social media to make the advance booking announcement in a grand style. Spotted in his usual action avatar, Akshay's dapper charm wowed everyone in this video.

The release of Pooja Entertainment's much-awaited espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' in the cinemas could very well pave the way for the theatrical release of other films in the industry. While the film has been in the news even before its sizzling trailer launch, Pooja Entertainment has officially announced the launch of 'Bellbottom's advance booking. This will undoubtedly facilitate fans to book their tickets well in time.

While Akshay Kumar and producers Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh have received tremendous appreciation from the exhibitors and distributors for the decision to release the film in theatres, the film fraternity has also come together to support their film. The makers are eagerly awaiting a pan India release though for now the film will open in all the states where theatres have been unlocked.

Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment presents ‘Bellbottom.’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani, the film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari. Apart from Akshay in the lead, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. 'Bellbottom' is all set to unlock cinemas on 19th August 2021