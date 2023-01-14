ADK Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is heading towards the grand finale next week. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are eager to know who will bag the trophy. They are having discussions and debates over the winner and runner-up of the show. Azeem and Vikraman are the top two contestants who are speculated for the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 trophy. Shivin is also said to be the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil finale race. They say that Shivib may end up as the first or second runner-up of the show. Amudhavanan is the first contestant to enter the finale by winning the ticket to the finale task. Meanwhile, the contestants who are left in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house are Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman.

As it is the weekend, Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are excited to know which contestants will face the axe. ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman are the nominated contestants. According to social media reports, ADK is the recent contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6. ADK performed well in the task and gave stiff competition to other and impressed the audience.