ADK Earnings From Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants have one more week left to impress the audience and bag the trophy. The contestants are enjoying moments in the house and spending quality time with each other. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are busy rooting for their favourite contestants on social media platforms for the win. Amudhavanan, ADK, Azeem, Kathirravan, Nandhini, Shivin, and Vikraman are the contestants who left in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 house. As per the unofficial Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 Instagram pages ADK is the recent contestant to get eliminated from the show. ADK was expected to be in the finalist and he gave his best in every difficult task.

After the ADK elimination rumour spread, there were many searches about his remuneration from Vijay Televisions. As per the reports, Vijay Television and Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 makers paid ADK around Rs 3 lakh per week. So the total earnings from Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is Rs 30 lakh. Anyway, there is no official announcement from the actor about his Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 remuneration.