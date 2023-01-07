ADK Better Than Shivin, Ask Bigg Boss 6 Tamil Viewers

Bigg Boss 6 Tamil viewers are mighty upset after social media pages were buzzing with news of this week's eliminated contestant.

As per unofficial Bigg Boss 6 Tamil pages, Shivin is the latest contestant to be shown the door by host Kamal Haasan.

Now, if you are wondering how. Well, even netizens are perplexed too. They say that they are trending the hashtags #NoShivinNoBiggBoss.

Also, there is another section of the viewers who have been calling for boycott of Vijay TV and Bigg Boss 6 Tamil after hearing news of Shivin's elimination.

For the unversed, Shivin is the only transgender contestant in Bigg Boss 6 Tamil house.

Although there are also rumours of Rachita getting elimninated over fewer votes, there is no clarity on who got evicted—was it Shivin or Rachita.

Anyway we will soon know. But we thought our readers demanded to know what's happening in the social media world.

Stay tuned to Sakshi Post.