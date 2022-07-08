Adivi Sesh's Major Ranked Number 1 On Netflix Trends List

Adivi Sesh's realistic portrayal of the Biopic of 26/11 National Hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan has won the hearts of the people across the globe.

The movie has entered the profits zone in the first weekend itself. The movie had released on Netflix recently and is taking the OTT space by a storm.

On Netflix India, the Hindi version is currently ranked One in the trends list while the Telugu version is in the second place. The movie is also ranked one in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The movie's success is a testimony to the power of good cinema. The makers - director Sashi Kiran Tikka and Producers - GMB, A+S Movies, and Sony Pictures are super proud of the film's Success everywhere. They have won accolades for the honest attempt and also a commercial success in theaters and on OTT.