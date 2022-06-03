Adivi Sesh's Major IMDb Rating

Jun 03, 2022, 14:31 IST
- Sakshi Post

Adivi Sesh's Major was released in the theatres on June 3rd. The film is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the 26/11 terror attacks. The movie is getting good reviews from all the corners. The special screening of the movie was attended by the parents of Unnikrishnan along with a few celebrities. The story of the film is not only about the death of the heroic soldier but is also about celebrating the life he lived.

Sashi Kiran Tikka narrated the story in an interesting manner. Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma. Jointly financed by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

Coming to the review, everyone is giving a positive review on the film. The IMDb rating for Major is 8.8 out of 10. See how netizens and celebs are giving a review of the movie.

Adivi Sesh took to his social media handle to share a photo where he can be seen sharing an emotional moment with the mother of Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

