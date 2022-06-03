Adivi Sesh's Major IMDb Rating

Adivi Sesh's Major was released in the theatres on June 3rd. The film is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan who lost his life during the 26/11 terror attacks. The movie is getting good reviews from all the corners. The special screening of the movie was attended by the parents of Unnikrishnan along with a few celebrities. The story of the film is not only about the death of the heroic soldier but is also about celebrating the life he lived.

Sashi Kiran Tikka narrated the story in an interesting manner. Major also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi Nair, and Murali Sharma. Jointly financed by Sony Pictures International Productions, G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

Coming to the review, everyone is giving a positive review on the film. The IMDb rating for Major is 8.8 out of 10. See how netizens and celebs are giving a review of the movie.

The NATION is celebrating the life of the great man ❤️ Blockbuster Response for #MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 from all corners 🔥#IndiaLovesMAJOR pic.twitter.com/AplQnLQyxl — GMB Entertainment - MajorTheFilm In CINEMAS NOW (@GMBents) June 3, 2022

#Major Overall a Decent First Half with a Very Good last 40 Minutes! Does a good job of sticking to the core while being engaging despite some pacing issues in the 1st half. BGM, Production Values, and Cinematography are top notch. Go for it!👍 Rating: 3.25/5 #MajorTheFilm — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2022

Hearing awesome stuff about #Major . Congratulations to the whole team and kudos to my brother @AdiviSesh 🤗❤️🥳🎉💫 can’t wait to watch it today ✊🏽 #MajorTheFilm #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/r6DxBE0Wp4 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) June 3, 2022

#Major Congratulations to the entire team of #MajorTheFilm 👏🏼❤️👌🏽 What a film from @AdiviSesh, @SashiTikka,

our very own Super ⭐ @urstrulyMahesh, @AplusSMovies! Salute to every person involved in the making of this film 💖 — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) June 3, 2022

The NATION is celebrating the life of the great man ❤️ Blockbuster Response for #MajorTheFilm 🇮🇳 from all corners 🔥#IndiaLovesMAJOR pic.twitter.com/crk5Oz2dcP — Viswa CM (@ViswaCM1) June 3, 2022

Adivi Sesh took to his social media handle to share a photo where he can be seen sharing an emotional moment with the mother of Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The first time I heard Uncles feelings about our #MajorTheFilm In Bangalore. His feelings are the reason for our passion. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3SxmHSLGzm — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 3, 2022

Also Read: Major OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside