HYDERABAD: Telugu film actor Adivi Sesh who has tasted success with hit films like Major and HIT 2 has another happy event happening, and this time it’s on the personal front. His younger sister Shirley’s wedding is taking place and the Gudachari actor shared pictures of the wedding festivities on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.



Adivi Sesh who moved to the US at a young age came back to India to pursue his passion for filmmaking. His father Adivi Sunny Chandra studied medicine at Andhra University in Vizag and then moved to America and settled in California. Adivi Sesh's younger sister Adivi Shirley also studied medicine and is a doctor, while Adivi Sesh studied filmmaking at San Francisco State University.

Adivi Sesh's mother Bhavani and the whole family have arrived in Hyderabad for a destination wedding that will take place on the 26th of January. It is reported that the wedding ceremony is being celebrated in the presence of only a few friends and family members & will be a close-knit private affair with limited members. What is special is that the wedding ceremony is going to be according to Hindu customs and rituals which Adivi Sesh mentioned in his post.

The groom Davin Goodrich is an American and his family members have come from Florida for the wedding, which is taking place at a resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Adivi Sesh released photos of his sister's wedding Haldi and Mehndi ceremony. Comedian Vennela Kishore was also spotted at the wedding festivities.

