Adivi Sesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Wall Poster Cinemas’ HIT2 Grosses 20.1 Cr Worldwide In Two Days

Promising hero Adivi Sesh’s crime thriller HIT2 is turning out to be one of the biggest earners of this year. After making a strong business on its opening day, the movie held well on its second day at the box office.

HIT2 collected ₹6.4 cr share on its first day which is higher than the full run share of HIT1. The day two numbers of Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial are on par with what the movie collected on the first day. For two days, HIT2 collected a worldwide gross of 20.1 Crores.

The movie which is inching toward the $1 Million mark in the USA has crossed the breakeven figure in the territory. While the movie grossed $240,379 in USA through premieres, it collected $229,017 on day one and $197,245 on day two, taking the two days’ total in the region to $666,641. It has grossed over $1 Million in all overseas regions which include Australia, and the UK.

More than records, it is rare in the industry that all parties related to a film make money, from the producer to the canteen owner, anything the movie earns after the opening weekend will be profit.

Nani will be entering the HITverse with the third case and his character was introduced in style in the climax portion of HIT2. Nani’s Wall Poster Cinema is proving to be one of the most successful production houses.

