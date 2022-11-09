Adivi Sesh Opens Up About Hit 2 Controversy

Young actor Adivi Sesh has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. His upcoming film HIT 2 has been making the headlines. The crime thriller's teaser was unleashed by the makers on November 3, 2022. The same has received a thumping response from all quarters. The teaser now has been removed from YouTube as well as from its trending list on the grounds that its content is violent in nature.

The fans of the Major actor are upset over the same. Today, the makers of HIT 2 urged the fans and audience not to worry.

Adivi Sesh posted a video wherein he said, "When my director Sailesh Kolanu showed the teaser to me, I expected this outcome. We were trending at No. 1 for 3-4 days. Suddenly, it was taken off the list. The teaser is now age-restricted. You now have to sign in and prove to be 18+ to watch the teaser. The violent content in the teaser is apt for cinema. We have put it out that this is not for children. Sign in and prove that you are above 18 years of age. And ensure there are no children around. Moving on to sweeter things, our song Urike Urike is coming out soon."

HIT 2 is helmed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni under the banner Wall Poster Cinema. Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bhanu Chander will be seen in prominent roles. HIT 2 is set for a grand theatrical release on December 2 this year.