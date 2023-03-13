Aditya Roy And Ananya Pandey Go Public With Their Relationship?

For the past few days, it has been widely reported that Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey are dating. The speculation was raised after the couple was first spotted at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party in 2022. Later, Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy clicked together at many Bollywood parties. The dating rumors of Aditya Roy and Ananya came strong after Ananya complained to the screen of Aditya Roy’s "The Night Manager". Anyway, the couple never reacted to the relationship rumors. By this, fans confirm they are the next Bollywood couple to tie the knot after Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra.

Recently, Aditya Roy and Ananya Panday posed together and turned showstoppers for Manish Malhotra at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week. Their pictures are going viral on social media platforms from the Fashion Show. The fans say that the couple is indirectly hinting at their relationship officially. Fans also wish for the couple to appear in a film.