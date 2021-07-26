Aditya Narayan Will Not Participate in Bigg Boss 15

Earlier there were rumors that singer Aditya Narayan was approached for Bigg Boss 15, but his participation was not confirmed. Now he has said that he will not be participating in BB15. Instead, he would like to appear as a guest or something.

Till now only one name has been confirmed to participate in the upcoming season. Miley Jab Hum Tum and Naagin fame, Arjun Bijlani has given a nod to the makers. After completing the shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and returning from Cape Town, he was offered the reality show to which Bijlani said that after giving it much thought, he decided to say yes.

The Indian Idol 12 host shared that he will not be participating in Bigg Boss. But he likes hosting, so in case they call him as a guest or a host, he will really like it.

“Contrary to speculation, I am not going to be a contestant on the upcoming season of #BigBoss or any season for that matter. Always happy to guest feature. Would even love to host it someday. But I have neither the time nor the inclination to participate. Best wishes to @colorstv @endemolshineind & the entire team for putting up a great show every year & I am sure this year will also be just as great,” posted Narayan on Instagram.

Apart from Bijlani, no other names have been confirmed as of yet, but several are rumored to take part. The list includes comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.

Colors confirmed that it will be Director Karan Johar hosting Bigg Boss on Voot. They shared this news on Twitter along with the release date. The OTT release will be on August 8 and will run for at least 6 weeks.