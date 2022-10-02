The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas' Adipurush was released on Sunday at an event held on the bank of Sarayu in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The movie is a CGI adaptation of the mythological epic Ramayana directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut.

The teaser featuring Prabhas as Lord Ram wielding the bow and arrow alongside Lakshman (played by Sunny)and Hanuman was a visual treat for his fans who were waiting since morning for the launch of the teaser in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.Saif looks as impressive as Lankesh in a different look as Ravana from what is one is usually used to seeing in Telugu and Hindi films.

The film will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on January 12, 2023.

Watch: Adipurush (Official Teaser) Telugu | Prabhas | Kriti Sanon | Saif Ali Khan | Om Raut | Bhushan Kumar