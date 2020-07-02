MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with OTT platform, Amazon Prime for the two years.

She took to her Instagram and posted saying that as both an actor and a producer she has always dreamt about creating an open canvas for people with creative talent all over the world, and to create a great content irrespective of the language and geography.

"This is the major reason why I have set up my production house Purple Pebble Pictures", said Priyanka Chopra.

She further added that it is also the main reason for her signing deal with Amazon.

The Actress said that as a narrator, she always has that quest to constantly push herself to explore new ideas which will not only entertain the audience, but also open minds and perspectives.

Priyanka Chopra said that looking back on her 20-year career in the film industry, and working for about 60 films later, she hopes that she is now on her way of achieving that.

Talking to the publication the actress said that, she really has that quest to tell female stories and to work with creators from around the world.

She even wants to create a cross-pollination of storytelling and expressed a hope that she can work in the Hindi language along with English as Amazon television deal is a global deal.

Priyanka Chopra also recalled her initial days while working for Hollywood and said that, when she got an opportunity to come to America and get representation, the first thing she remembered was she had to do was swallow her pride.

Currently, Actress has two projects with Amazon, one is a reality dance show Sangeet, which is being produced by her along with her husband Nick Jonas.

