Actress Priyanka Chopra Enters Into A Multimillion-dollar TV Deal With Amazon Prime
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with OTT platform, Amazon Prime for the two years.
She took to her Instagram and posted saying that as both an actor and a producer she has always dreamt about creating an open canvas for people with creative talent all over the world, and to create a great content irrespective of the language and geography.
"This is the major reason why I have set up my production house Purple Pebble Pictures", said Priyanka Chopra.
She further added that it is also the main reason for her signing deal with Amazon.
The Actress said that as a narrator, she always has that quest to constantly push herself to explore new ideas which will not only entertain the audience, but also open minds and perspectives.
Priyanka Chopra said that looking back on her 20-year career in the film industry, and working for about 60 films later, she hopes that she is now on her way of achieving that.
Talking to the publication the actress said that, she really has that quest to tell female stories and to work with creators from around the world.
She even wants to create a cross-pollination of storytelling and expressed a hope that she can work in the Hindi language along with English as Amazon television deal is a global deal.
Priyanka Chopra also recalled her initial days while working for Hollywood and said that, when she got an opportunity to come to America and get representation, the first thing she remembered was she had to do was swallow her pride.
Currently, Actress has two projects with Amazon, one is a reality dance show Sangeet, which is being produced by her along with her husband Nick Jonas.
YESSSS @amazonstudios, LET’S 👏GET 👏 IT!!! So honored and excited to finally share this news with you. Looking ahead, we already have so much on our slate! Big thank you to @jsalke and her team at Amazon for being such great partners, and for sharing in the belief that talent and good content knows no boundaries. As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon. And as a storyteller, my quest is to constantly push myself to explore new ideas that not only entertain, but most importantly, open minds and perspectives. Looking back on my 20 year career, nearly 60 films later, I hope that I’m on my way to achieving that. Thank you to all of you who have been a big part of my journey so far. And for those who are just getting to know me, or maybe only recognize me as Alex Parrish from Quantico, I’m excited for you to get to know me better. @purplepebblepictures @variety @marcmalkin