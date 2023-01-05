Actress Praveena's Daughter's Morphed Photos Leaked

Popular actress Praveena has approached the police saying that an offender who used to harass her has started harassing her daughter now. Bhagaraju, who hails from Delhi, has been harassing Praveena and her daughter. He also morphed Praveena's photos and shared them on social media.

She filed a case against him, and the person was arrested and given bail. Now, again, he started abusing Praveena's daughter in an act of revenge. He morphed Praveena's daughter's photos and did so by sharing them on social media.

The mother and daughter filed a case against him. He is harassing Praveena's relatives by morphing a lot of girls' photos. He created 100 fake accounts on his name, sharing morphed photos of Praveena, her daughter and their relatives. Police are investigating the case.

