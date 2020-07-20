HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Arjun Sarja's daughter and actress Aishwarya Arjun have tested positive for COVID-19.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram page and shared a message with her fans on Monday, July 20 that she recently tested positive for coronavirus.

She said that she recently contracted with the virus and is undergoing home quarantine by taking all the necessary precautions under the guidance of doctors.

Aishwarya advised all people who came in contact with her in the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and take necessary care. The actress urged everyone to stay safe and follow all the precautionary measures including wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

The actress expressed hope that she will recover soon and will soon update her fans with good health.

Aishwarya Arjun made her entry as a heroine in 2013 with Tamil movie Pattathu Yaanai, and her latest movie was Solli Vidava which was directed by her father and produced by her mother Niveditha Arjun under their home studio of Sree Raam Films International.