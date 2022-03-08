Actors Chiranjeevi, Prabhas; Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Welcome AP’s Revised G.O.

Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to revise the Government Order (G.O.) on the film ticket prices. As per the new rules, the film exhibitors have been given liberty to increase the ticket prices for movies that are made with Rs 100 crore or more budget but there’s a catch. The revised rules suggest in order to avail of the price hike in movie tickets, 20 percent of the “super high budget films” have to be shot in Andhra Pradesh.

Telugu film producers and exhibitors heaved a sigh of relief as the government’s revised order came ahead of the release of big-ticket movies like Radhya Shyam and RRR. A day after Mega Star Chiranjeevi welcomed the government’s amendment to the G.O., the office bearers of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce have said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has resolved this long pending issue and they would meet him soon to express their gratitude. Telugu film producers C Kalyan, Tamma Reddy Bharadwaj, NV Prasad, C Srinivas, Gemini Kiran and other film exhibitors discussed the revised order at a meeting in the Film Chamber on Tuesday.

Radhe Shyam actor Prabhas has also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Cinematography Minister Perni Nani for taking the concerns of the Telugu film fraternity into consideration.

