Actor Vishal Gets Injured Again, Laththi Shoot Cancelled

Actor Vishal sustained an injury on Sunday night while shooting for his latest film Laththi directed by Vinoth Kumar.

Insiders say that Vishal suffered an injury to his leg while shooting for the introduction fight sequence in the film. They also said that the shooting will resume once the hero recovers.

This is the second time the actor is sustaining a serious injury while shooting for this film.

A few months ago, Vishal sustained injuries while shooting for a high-octane action sequence for the climax scenes of the film choreographed by Fight Master Peter Hain.

Vishal underwent treatment for a few weeks at an ayurvedic centre in Kerala. For now, the team has no other options other than postponing the shooting for a while, until Vishal recovers.

