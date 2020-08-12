Thalapathy Vijay was recently nominated by Superstar Mahesh Babu in the Green India challenge to plant a sapling. Vijay keeps his personal life private and doesn't stay active on social media. But as soon as Mahesh Babu nominated him, Vijay accepted the Challenge. The 'Bigil' actor shared the pictures via twitter. He wrote “ This is for you Mahesh Babu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you Stay Safe".

This is for you @urstrulyMahesh garu. Here’s to a Greener India and Good health. Thank you #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/1mRYknFDwA — Vijay (@actorvijay) August 11, 2020

Mahesh Babu who stays active on social media reacted to Vijay’s thread. He thanked Vijay for participating in the challenge and asked him to stay safe. Check out Mahesh Babu’s reply to Bigil actor "Thanks a lot brother for taking this up Stay safe! ".

Thanks a lot brother for taking this up👍 Stay safe! 🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 11, 2020

On the profession front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his film ‘Master’ which also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, and Shantanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles. It is bankrolled under the banners of XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Productions. While Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in 'Sarakaru Vaari Pata' which is going to be directed by Parasuram featuring Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady in the film.