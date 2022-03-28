Actor Suriya and Director Bala unite in 2D Entertainment’s #Suriya41

Suriya has been attempting different subjects of late. He joins hands with director Bala after 18 years. The duo last worked together in Pitha Magan, expectations will be high on this new film in the combination of Suriya and Bala.

This film will be produced by Jyotika and Suriya and Co-produced by Rajsekar Pandian of 2D Entertainment. “Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41 ,” tweeted Suriya.

Bala has prepared another unique and intriguing story for Suriya to present the actor in a very different role. The film tentatively titled #Suriya41 has launched today with pooja ceremony in Kanyakumari. The film’s regular shoot has commenced today.

Balasubramaniem will crank the camera, while GV Prakash Kumar scores music.

Cast: Suriya & Krithi Shetty

Technical Crew:

Director: Bala

Banner: 2D Entertainment

Music: GV Prakash Kumar

DOP: Balasubramaniem

Editor: Sathish Suriya

Art: Maayapandi