Actor & Philanthropist Sonu Sood wishes Happy New Year. Sonu is a very prominent personality in society and is known for his generosity towards people. The way Sonu has helped people during the Covid pandemic, and his way of working have made him a hero to the people. At the same time, he continues to help people which differentiates him from others.

Sonu Sood is quite active on social media and connected with his loved ones and helps people only through social media. Sonu Sood has now apologized to people in a tweet.

पिछले एक साल में 10117 लोगों को बचाने और स्वस्थ करने में स्मर्थ रहे।

जिन लोगो तक नहीं पहुँच पाये उसके लिए क्षमा कीजिएगा🙏

2023 वर्ष में ईश्वर हमें और बेहतर करने की शक्ति दे।

नव वर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ❤️ — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 31, 2022

Sonu Sood wrote, “I was able to save and heal 10117 people in last year. Apologies to those I could not reach. May God give us the strength to do better in 2023. Best wishes for the new year," he wrote.

It is very rare to see such a personality like Sonu Sood who actually cares for people and feels guilty for not being able to reach out to them for help. Sonu Sood is truly a man with a heart of gold.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the upcoming action thriller film 'Fateh', which will go on floors in 2023. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film will be shot at various locations across Delhi and Punjab, and a special international crew will be flown in from Los Angeles to choreograph the action sequences. Jacqueline Fernandez plays the heroine and the film is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

