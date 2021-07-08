Actor Murali Mohan's Sensational Statements On MAA Elections 2021

There was a sudden lull, but now things are heating up again in Tollywood due to the Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections for 2021. Every year, MAA conducts elections for the presidential posts and the panel members. This has become a matter of prestige for the actors as it involves the welfare of the artists in the Telugu film industry.

Like never before, there are several actors competing for the 2021 president post. Actors like Manchu Vishnu, Prakash Raj, Hema, and Jeevitha Rajasekhar are competing for the presidential post. Then we have advocate-turned-actor GVL Narasimha Rao throwing in his hat with the Telangana pitch and calling for the bifurcation of MAA for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Recently, veteran actor and former MAA president Murali Mohan made a sensational statement announcing that there will be no MAA elections this year. He alleged that in the past the members were well behaved as they were few in number, but now the situation is different, he commented indirectly pointing to the number of camps and their followers fighting it out this time. He said that earlier we could distinguish and know who a MAA member was, but now they are giving the memberships to anyone and everyone, he commented.

Murali Mohan said that he along with senior members like Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Jayasudha and Krishnam Raju were in consultations about the elections and we will see to that we will bring everyone together in one fold like earlier and see to it that MAA elections are held unanimously.

Murali Mohan's comments over the unanimous elections have come as a surprise to many in the film industry.

