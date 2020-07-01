HYDERABAD: Megastar Chiranjeevi is playing a lead role in the Telugu remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie Lucifer. Chiranjeevi is playing the role of Mohan Lal in the movie, but there are several speculations over the sister role in the movie, which was played by Manju Warrier in Malayalam earlier some sources said that Suhashini might play the sister role. But, now moviemakers approached Kollywood actor Khushbu and offered this key role to her.

The role of the sister in Lucifer movie is very crucial. Khushboo was finalised to act as Chiranjeevi's sisters in the movie.

Earlier in 2006, Khushbu acted in sister role in Chiranjeevi's Stalin movie.

It is reported that now 14 years later she has agreed to play the role of the younger sister in the film Lucifer.

This movie will be directed by Saaho director Sujeeth and will be produced under Konidela Productions banner.

Even though the movie is a remake of Malayalam Lucifer, it is reported that the director has made various changes to the story, to impress the Telugu audience.

Khushboo has also accepted to work in Rajinikanth's Tamil movie 'Annaatthe'.

Currently, the Annaatthe film crew is preparing to shoot key scenes with characters other than the superstar Rajinikanth. This movie is directed by Siva, Keerthi Suresh plays the female lead role and Meena is also playing a key role in the movie.