Omkar Kulkarni is a known face in the web space. He made his foray into acting in 2014 and gained recognition with a show called "ImMATURE". After that, he grabbed a few other shows apart from acting in multiple branded sketch videos, commercials for well-known brands. With a strong foundation and training as a theatre actor, he started gaining popularity with a web show called "Insiders". He also acted in the film Middle-Class Love recently.

Omkar Kulkarni sat down for an exclusive interview with Sakshi Post's P Charitha to share insights into his acting journey so far...

SP: Congratulations on the positive reviews on your film Middle-Class Love, so how was it like to play the role of a rapper?

Omkar Kulkarni: Firstly, I'd like to thank the audiences who supported the film. It is always an absolute pleasure being part of any production, Middle Class Love was definitely a special one. We put in sleepless nights and endless discussions in an attempt to make something that really connects with you. I had a blast playing a rapper. I've been a student of music, and I have, in the past, rapped on stage. So it was definitely something that wasn't completely alien to me. Plus, I'd like to think that I'm a fast learner.

SP: Your father is a known cinematographer, so you were already exposed to the world of films? What sparked the thought of acting?

Omkar Kulkarni: This definitely was a blessing and a privilege I had. I'm really proud of the kind of work my father has done, and I've learnt many things about work, and of course, about life. He taught me lighting, and photography and I think that acts as a huge advantage in being on set.

I think it was the plays I did in school. Right from kindergarten, I have always wanted to be on stage. I think that love for the spotlight, both in a literal and a metaphorical sense, is something that sparked my interest. Perhaps...

SP: From theatre to films, how has the journey been so far?

Omkar Kulkarni: I think it's been great. I definitely have such a long way to go and much to learn, and honestly, that's what excites me the most! Obviously, it is tough, there are massive ups and downs. But if you want to surf the biggest wave, you have to face a few ups and downs, right?

SP: How much has theatre helped in shaping you as an actor?

Omkar Kulkarni: A lot! I cannot stress how much it has given me and I'm sure I still have a lot to learn from it in the future as well. It is an extremely tough, but an essential practice. It's literally for actors, what net practice is for cricket.

SP: Guess the OTT platforms have come at the right juncture in your career and you have been part of many popular projects like ImMature, The Insiders, etc. How has the response been?

Omkar Kulkarni: It's been super positive. Always a good feeling, being appreciated for the work that you do. OTT platforms are like the movies that have come to the audiences. You can choose from a wide buffet of content and that way, content has audience, and audience has content. For me, be it a Bravehearts with Shakti Kapoor sir, or I'mMature or The Insiders, or CyberSquad, I have enjoyed every part of the journey and I'm looking forward to a number of different stories I'd like to be part of!

SP: Would you prefer doing web series over films, and how do you choose a script?

Omkar Kulkarni: Honestly, for me, everything is fundamentally the same. I don't see a big difference between films and web series, to be honest. They're just different devices, or formats rather, for telling a story. As an actor, I have to live the character for either. So, it really depends on the kind of story/script it is. I've not reached a stage where I am being extremely choosy for a script! (Hopefully, it happens soon)

SP: From theatre to sketch videos, web series to mainstream films, your repertoire is amazing and you seem to be doing all the right things for a career in acting. So any advice or tips that you would like to share for upcoming artists from your share of experiences?

Omkar Kulkarni: Umm, it's a very long and winding uphill road, and the only way to end up at the top, is to keep walking it. I definitely have been super blessed with an extremely supportive family, who understand and have guided me. As AC DC have said, "It's a long way to the top if you wanna rock and roll!"

But my tip for upcoming artists, find inspiration within yourself. Don't stop learning and learn to unlearn. You are the lock, AND you are the key.

SP: So what's up next? Your future projects and plans?

Omkar Kulkarni: Ooo! I have so many plans! But let's just say I shall reveal all of it in due time! Currently, I'm exploring 3D animation and working toward something I hope to release next year! I'm also directing a music video using virtual production. I'm trying to learn as many things as I can, and I will continue to do so...

