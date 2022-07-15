Actor, Filmmaker Prathap Pothen Dies At 70

Malayalam actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen breathed his last in Chennai on Friday morning. He was reportedly found dead in his Chennai apartment.

He acted in more than 100 movies in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. He started his acting career in Malayalam cinema with the legendary director Bharathan, through movies like Aavaram, Thakara and Lorry.

He was last seen in CBI 5: The Brain. In Tamil, his last movie was Ponmagal Vanthal starring Jyothika and produced by 2D Entertainment, and in a cameo appearance in last year’s political comedy Tughlaq Darbar, led by Parthiban and Vijay Sethupathi.

Some of his popular movies include Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Thanmathra, 22 Female Kottayam, Ezra, Arikil Oraal etc.

He made his directorial debut with the film Meendum Oru Kaathal Kadhai, for which he won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. He also made Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganesan in lead roles.

After the death of Prathap Pothen, fans and celebs started sharing condolence messages. Here are the tweets.

