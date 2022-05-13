A for Action, Adrenaline, Abhimanyu!

Touted to be an action entertainer like no other, Abhimanyu is expected to add a new dimension to action through this film.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, a director who has aced this genre, will also be bringing Shilpa Shetty back on the silver screen after 14 years in a dynamic role. The singing sensation Shirley Sethia, who is making her Bollywood debut with this film, will be paired opposite Abhimanyu giving the audience a fresh Jodi to look out for! Looks like the team is going to leave no stone unturned to give its audience a wholesome entertainer!



The much-anticipated trailer of the film is all set to launch on 17th May.

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sabbir Khan Films and directed by Sabbir Khan, Nikamma will hit theatres on 17th June 2022.