Acharya Shoot To Get Delayed?

Acharya starring Megastar Chiranjeevi is creating a lot of special interest in the filmnagar right now. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. Because of the controversy that took place recently, there is a lot of buzz around the film. Now, we came to know that the film's shoot is not going to happen anytime soon.

The buzz is that the film's shoot takes another two months of time to happen. Although the makers planned to resume the shoot in September, they are now waiting another month, before starting the shoot.

Most likely, after Dusshera, the shoot of the movie might hit the floors again. However, there is no clarity on the same. The film unit completed the shoot of a few portions and are waiting to finish the remaining portions.

Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan jointly produces the film Acharya.