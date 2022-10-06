Netizens who wait for the daily dose of Urfi Javed’s new dress or style file were in for a huge surprise on Thursday when she wore… believe it or not folks a grey lehenga! Urfi was seen wearing an Indian outfit after a very long time and Urfi is known for her wacky sense of style where she loves to make outfits with some of the most bizarre items like glasses, watches, plastic, and shining glass items to other vague things, went desi and was seen swaying to a grey lehenga outfit.

Urfi wore a grey-silver embellished lehenga by Delhi designer named Arshi Singhal. She was invited to be the ‘Special Appearance’ for the launch of the new studio and stunned everyone with her desi looks.

Urfi had earlier silenced trollers with her latest look on Wednesday when she was seen wearing a magenta and golden lehenga choli with traditional jewelry and looked stunning.

Yes, we liked her ethnic looks too, but let’s see what Urfi has in store for us after this…

Urfi Javed has appeared in many Hindi serials like Sony TV's Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania as Avni Pant, Chhaya in Star Plus's Chandra Nandini, Aarti in Star Plus's Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Shivani Bhatia and Tanisha Chakraborty in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Later, Urfi entered Bigg Boss OTT season 1 as a participant.

We must give it to her for whatever outfit Urfi displays she wears them with supreme confidence, unmindful of the trolls and comments.

