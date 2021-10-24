Abhishek Raaja Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 5

Dear Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, we are back with some interesting information. As you all know, Sunday is elimination day in Bigg Boss Tamil House. Host Kamal Haasan will be eliminating one participant among the nominated contestants.

While Iykky Berry, Priyanka Deshpande, Akshara Reddy, Chinna ponnu, Pavni, Abhinay Vaddi and Abhishek Raaja are in nominations, Kamal Haasan saved Akshara and Pavni in Saturday's Episode.

As per the latest buzz, Abhishek Raaja will be evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. This is because, even after being in nominations, Abishek Raaja did not try to change his attitude, which made the BB viewers angry and they did not vote for him.

Bigg Boss fans feel that Abhishek has the loudest voice among the housemates, and he had a lot of discussions with the contestants trying to manipulate them. During the Panchatantiram task that happened this week, Abhishek intentionally instigated the housemates, which made fans lose respect for him.

Industry sources claim that after watching all these incidents, even the show makers have decided to eliminate Abhishek from the Bigg Boss house. However, there is no official confirmation from Vijay Television about his eviction yet.

Since the news is doing the rounds on social media, we thought of sharing this news with you.