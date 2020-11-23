Abhijeet Fans Target To Eliminate These Contestants This Week From Bigg Boss Telugu 4

Ever since Bigg Boss Telugu 4 began, fans loved Abhijeet and Harika’s bond inside the house. Their cute relationship in the house kept audience and fans hooked to their TV sets. They are good friends inside the Bigg Boss house and they also enjoy huge fan following outside of the show. If reports are to be believed, Abhijeet and Harika aren’t nominated for this week eviction.

The nominated contestants are Akhil, Avinash, Monal and Ariyana are nominated to leave the house this weekend. We hear the show received approximately 9 Cr votes from Telugu audiences which is a record for any reality show. Of the 9 Cr votes, he has bagged 3 Cr votes from his countless fans.

As Abhijeet is not in nomination, Abhijeet and Harika are thinking to eliminate two contestants. Any wild guesses? There’s no prize for guessing. Abhijeet fans are sharing their thoughts on social media to eliminate Ariyana or Avinash from this week and they are weak contestants. They are planning to eliminate Avinash-Ariyana’s pair. Will they be able to eliminate them this week with their power? We all get to know in Sunday’s episode. Just wait and watch

Split votes b/w Akhil, Monel, sohel, Avinash and eliminate unfit ariyana #BiggBossTelugu4 — Hemanth Chowdary (@hemanth_chow92) November 23, 2020

Abhijeet & Harika fans pls don’t vote to ariyana try to eliminate her unable to see her irritating face.hope u people understand split votes b/w sohel, Akhil, Avinash & Monel... ariyana sister not considered Abhijeet in top 5 also... Show the power now #BiggBossTelugu4 — Hemanth Chowdary (@hemanth_chow92) November 23, 2020

#Ariyana eliminate avvadhu... She has her own fanbase... and Some #Sohel fans vote her... Max monal will eliminate... because Avinash entertainment is trp... so bb not let him go #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sahaja reddy (@chsahaja) November 23, 2020