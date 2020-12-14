Abhijeet Fans Create Record Tweets To Make Him National Trend On Social Media

With just a few days to go for the finale week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, let us wait and see how the five contestants in the house will play in the next coming days. Akhil has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and the other finalists are Abhijeet Duddala, Dethadi Harika, Sohel and Ariyana. Now, one interesting thing is that Abhijeet fans have created a new record on Twitter. It is said that his fans posted almost 5 lakh tweets in less than 24 hours on social media.

It is said to be one of the best trends and no other contestant has got this credit so far. A few days ago, hashtags #KingofheartsAbhijeet, #WeAdmireAbhijeet trended on Twitter. Many rumours are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is going to be the title winner. Many celebs also supported Abhijeet. A couple of days ago, Tollywood hero, Srikanth in an interview said that Abhijeet may win the title.

Abhijeet is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Ever since the show has started, Abhijeet has created his mark. He rose to fame with the movie, Life is Beautiful and later acted in a web series, Pelli Gola. He enjoys a decent fan following before stepping into BB house but now he might have garnered incredible fan following. Abhijeet has the tag of strong, composed and matured contestant in the house.