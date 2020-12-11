Abhi Asks Monal How A Baby Is Born, She Gives Epic Reply

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is coming closer to the grand finale. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, Abhijeet tries to distract Monal while she was performing the task. Abhi asks naughty questions like "How children will be born?" When Abhijeet asks Monal this question, Ariyana and Sohel were shocked. Later, Ariyana smiles and leaves. Firstly, Monal did not understand the question and then Abhi asks in English. She gave an epic reply to that question, "Mother goes to the hospital. The doctor will help her. That's a gift."

After that Abhi asks a few more questions like "What's on top of you?". She replied, Sky. Then he asks there will be thigh above the knee. He cleverly tries to confuse Monal. Abhijeet asks, "Tell me your spelling". Then she says MONAL. Abhijeet says it's not MONAL, it is 'K N E E'.

In yesterday's episode, Ariyana and Sohel engaged in a very big fight after the make or break the rules. Sohel throws the clothes into the pool and he gives justification to his act. After the fight, Sohel broke down into tears, Monal and Akhil tried to calm him down. Ariyana also breaks down and said to Bigg Boss that she was not able to handle Sohel's aggressive behaviour.

Currently, there are six contestants in the Bigg Boss house - Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel, Abhijeet, Monal and Harika. Rumours are doing the rounds that either Harika or Monal will step out of the house this week. Let us wait and see what is going to happen.